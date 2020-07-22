CNN Digital reports best ever quarter

News consumers all over the world continued to come to CNN across all platforms for news and information in June 2020, with CNN reaching more users than any other digital news platform.

According to Comscore, 162 million US unique visitors came to CNN’s digital properties in June 2020. It is the fourth largest month for US unique visitors in CNN history behind only March – May 2020, making it CNN’s best quarter in history with 169 million average monthly unique visitors in the U.S.

Globally, May 2020 registered 226 million unique visitors to CNN Digital properties – an increase of nearly 61 million users from one year ago, according to Comscore, widening the lead over every other outlet (May 2020 data is the most current available for global traffic).

CNN has retained its position as the #1 digital news destination for more than 4 consecutive years for U.S. unique visitors, more than 5 years for video and more than one year for global unique visitors, holding the #1 position in June 2020 in the key categories of global news, U.S. unique visitors, mobile news, multiplatform video, and millennial users.

#1 IN GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS IN MAY 2020



CNN reached a larger global user base than any other news platform in the world in May 2020, with 226 million unique multiplatform users (May 2020 data is the most current available). May widened the lead ahead of all other competitors globally from 12% to 25%.

CNN.com: 226 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in May 2020

BBC – 180 million unique visitors

Yahoo News – 163 million unique visitors

The New York Times Brand – 162 million unique visitors

Daily Mail – 148.9 million unique visitors

HuffPost Global – 129 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM VISITORS IN JUNE 2020

Users turned again to CNN in June 2020 in high numbers, with 162 million unique multiplatform visitors domestically, the fourth biggest month in CNN history behind only March – May 2020.

CNN.com: 162 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in June 2020

The New York Times Brand – 119 million unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 110 million unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 106 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com – 104 million unique visitors

USAToday.com – 85 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore

#1 IN MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS IN JUNE 2020

CNN saw 143 million mobile unique visitors in June 2020 – the 18th month in a row of more than 100 million unique visitors on mobile.

CNN.com: 143 Million Mobile Unique Visitors in June 2020

The New York Times Brand – 102 million mobile unique visitors

NBCNews.com – 93.0 million mobile unique visitors

FoxNews.com – 92.7 million mobile unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 90 million mobile unique visitors

DailyMail.co.uk – 76 million mobile unique visitors

Source: Comscore

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM VIDEO STARTS IN MAY 2020

CNN’s historically high video engagement continued in May 2020 with 604 million multiplatform video starts (May 2020 data is the most current available). Competitively outside the news category, CNN Digital was only behind YouTube, Facebook, Hulu, Vevo, Yahoo, Netflix, Disney and Twitch in digital video streams.

CNN.com: 604 Million Multiplatform Video Starts in May

Yahoo News – 418 million video starts

FoxNews.com – 385 million video starts

MSNBC TV – 181 million video starts

NBCNews.com – 174 million video starts

MSN News – 148 million video starts

Source: Comscore

#1 IN MILLENNIAL REACH IN JUNE 2020

CNN continued to reign as the largest millennial news brand with 43 million unique millennial (between the ages of 18-34) multiplatform visitors in June.

CNN.com: 43 Million Millennial Unique Multiplatform Visitors in June

The New York Times Brand – 34 million millennial unique visitors

WashingtonPost.com – 26.6 million millennial unique visitors

NBCNews.com – 26.3 million millennial unique visitors

DailyMail.co.uk – 25 million millennial unique visitors

USAToday.com – 21 million millennial unique visitors

Source: Comscore

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN JUNE 2020

CNN Politics ranked again as the #1 political news destination in June 2020 with 77 million multiplatform unique visitors. CNN Politics has remained the #1 online political news outlet since May 2015 when the first person declared their candidacy for president in the 2016 race.

CNN Politics: 77 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors in June

TheHill.com – 50 million unique visitors

Politico.com – 48 million unique visitors

NBCNews.com Politics – 32 million unique visitors

Fox News Politics – 28 million unique visitors

MSNBC TV – 17 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore

