Ofcom sets out vulnerable customer guidance

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
People suffering financial, health or emotional problems should be treated fairly and given the right support by phone, broadband and pay-TV providers, under best practice industry guidance issued by UK comms regulator Ofcom.
The coronavirus pandemic has increased the potential for customers’ circumstances to change suddenly and providers are already offering additional support to people who are struggling to pay their bills to help them to stay connected.
But anybody can face circumstances that make them vulnerable – either temporarily or permanently. These might include physical or mental health problems, debt or unemployment, bereavement or becoming a victim of crime.
Ofcom figures suggest that 14.1 million people have a disability, that 2.5 million people are living with cancer, almost 1 million people are affected by dementia, one in six adults experience common mental health problem every week and 318 people are declared bankrupt or insolvent every day.
Ofcom’s job is to make sure that, whatever a person’s vulnerability, communications providers offer a high level of customer care, and the services and support people need.
Ofcom requires providers to have policies and procedures in place to make sure that vulnerable customers are fairly treated, and accordingly it is setting out the practical measures that providers could adopt, in light of these rules.
“We’re setting out industry best practice to help ensure vulnerable people are treated fairly and sympathetically by their phone, broadband and pay-TV providers,” explained Jane Rumble, Director of Consumer Policy at Ofcom. “This is especially important at a time when many customers may be worried about their physical and mental health, as well as their finances.”
What providers can do:
Best practice examples suggesting how customers should be treated
People who are behind on their bills
Ofcom would expect providers to:
Victims of crime
Next steps
The measures set out in Ofcom’s guidance are not intended to be exhaustive. Ofcom will work with providers and review the guidance over time. it will also monitor companies’ performance – including against its Fairness for Customers Commitments, which are designed to strengthen how companies treat their customers.
Ed Dodman, director of regulatory affairs at telecoms sector complaints handling body Ombudsman Services, welcomed publication of the guidance, suggesting it gives telecoms providers a clear framework for ensuring vulnerable customers are treated fairly and get the support they need. “We are particularly pleased to see Ofcom encouraging companies to use complaints data as a way of informing their approach to vulnerability. Many of the themes included in the regulator’s new guidance have been discussed in the vulnerability workshops that we have been holding for telecoms providers over the past couple of years.”
“We know from these sessions that there is a commitment amongst providers to do the right thing by vulnerable customers. Today’s announcement will help to ensure a consistent approach across the sector to the challenging issue of vulnerability,” he concluded.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login