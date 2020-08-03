FA Cup final on BBC sets season-high viewing record

Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on August 1st was the most-watched football match of the season.

BARB data shows the BBC’s coverage from Wembley Stadium was watched by a peak of 8.2 million across all platforms, a 46.1 per cent audience share. The game was also shown on BT Sport.

It surpasses the 7.3 million for last month’s semi-final, also at Wembley, between Manchester United and Chelsea.

The top five matches watched on TV in the 2019-20 season were all on the BBC.

Most-watched football fixtures of 2019-2020:

FA Cup final: Arsenal v Chelsea 8.2 million (BBC – does not include BT Sport figures)

FA Cup semi-final: Manchester United v Chelsea 7.3 million (BBC)

FA Cup: Liverpool v Everton 7.2 million (BBC)

FA Cup: Chelsea v Liverpool 6.8 millio (BBC)

FA Cup: Norwich City v Manchester United 6.4 million (BBC)

The BBC also set a Premier League viewing record in July with its coverage of Southampton vs Manchester City.