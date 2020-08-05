Report: Global Internet disruptions spiked in March

Internet and Cloud Intelligence company ThousandEyes has revealed the findings of its inaugural 2020 Internet Performance Report, a first-of-its-kind study of the availability and performance of Internet-related networks, including those of Internet Service Providers (ISPs), public cloud, content delivery network (CDN) and domain name system (DNS) providers.
Measuring performance over time, the report examines the impacts of changing Internet usage as result of Covid-19 and how those impacts varied across different regions and providers.
Key findings from the 2020 Internet Performance Report: Covid-19 Impact Edition, include:
“The Internet is inherently unpredictable and outages are inevitable even under normal conditions,” advised Angelique Medina, research author and director of product marketing at ThousandEyes. “However, with the overnight transition to a remote workforce, remote schooling and remote entertainment that many countries experienced in March, we saw outages spike to unprecedented levels – especially among Internet Service Providers who seem to have been more vulnerable to disruptions than cloud providers. With the Internet Performance Report, businesses can benchmark Internet performance pre and post Covid-19 and plan for a more resilient IT environment as they continue to build out infrastructures that can manage the external dependencies on cloud and Internet networks that employee and consumer experiences now rely on.”
Based on a number of vantage points around the globe that perform billions of measurements each day to detect when traffic flows are disrupted and measure performance, ThousandEyes leverages this Internet intelligence to monitor and detect how Internet, cloud and other third-party dependencies impact end-user digital experiences.
Based on measurements collected between January and July 2020, the Internet Performance Report uncovers important insights into the resilience and behaviour of the global Internet, helping organisations apply a data-driven lens to their IT and business planning.
“Initially, we saw both businesses and service providers scramble to adjust, overnight, to work-from-home environments,” commented Paul Bevan, Research Director, IT Infrastructure, Bloor Research. “However now, we see a definite shift towards accommodating a more permanent scenario of serving a remote workforce. This is creating a realignment of network infrastructure that will look very different from pre-March network platforms. The findings from ThousandEyes’ research will be critical in helping organisations understand the inter-dependencies that are at play between internal and external networks, and how to strengthen IT infrastructures now that the Internet has become a core component to manage.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login