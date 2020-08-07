Report: Global streaming consumption up 63%

Conviva has published its Q2 State of Streaming Report which shows that global streaming time was up 63 per cent year-on-year, with April up 81 per cent, May up 58 per cent, and June up 49 per cent as national lockdown measures were relaxed.

Globally, ad demand dropped 28 per cent in a single quarter, heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Viewing time spiked 239 per cent on smart TVs and a more modest 61 per cet on connected TV devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV, which maintained 50 per cent share of global viewing time in Q2.

Mobile YouTube viewing accounted for 59 per cent share, but viewing on TVs grew significantly to 27 per cent share in Q2 2020 from 16 per cent the prior Q2.

June social media engagements were down more than 71 per cent from January for US professional sports with the NFL Draft a bright spot, as NFL teams surpassed NBA teams in engagements for the only time during the year.

Europe led in viewing growth, up 134 per cent, followed by North America, up 57 per cent, South America, up 35 per cent, Africa, up 30 per cent, and Asia, up just 2 per cent year over year.