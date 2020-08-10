Analyst: SVoD drives demand for LGBT+ content

Research from Ampere Analysis has revealed that the SVoD players are leading the way in commissioning LGBT+ content.

Between Q1 2019 and Q2 2020, 12 commissioners globally ordered multiple LGBT+ movies or series. 80 per cent of those commissions were destined for on-demand platforms, with public broadcasters such as the BBC and France Télévisions also favouring on-demand delivery for series with LGBT+ themes. Linear commissioners were more likely to opt for one-off TV specials on LGBT+ topics than commit broadcast slots to long-form series.

While SVoD services such as Netflix and Amazon have the advantage of global reach when it comes to finding an audience for LGBT+ shows, their LGBT+ catalogues remain majority US-sourced, but this looks set to change as LGBT+ content produced internationally catches the attention of the major SVoD players.



Major operators tap into 18 – 34 year olds’ appetite for LGBT+ content

18 – 34-year olds are the most likely to identify as part of, and be accepting of, the LGBT+ community. This audience also over-indexes for subscribing to SVoD services.

HBO Max has commissioned as many series about LGBT+ people in the past 12 months as HBO’s portfolio of linear channels have in the past three years.

These titles include Comedy Drama series Beth & Sam and Drama Queen. The platform also has LGBT+ movies in the pipeline, such as YA novel adaptation I’ll Be the One and We Were There, Too from Gloria Calderón Kellett and Natasha Rothwell.

At three upcoming series – Comedy Dramas Expecting and Clean Slate, and a reboot of the iconic British series Queer as Folk – Peacock’s LGBT+ content equates to 7 per cent of its entire original commissions slate to date.

Alice Thorpe, Analyst at Ampere Analysis says: “Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s originals Orange is the New Black and Transparent confirmed the appeal of LGBT+ themed content beyond the LGBT+ community. Now queer content is an expected part of new SVoD services’ offerings, as we’ve seen with newly launched platforms like HBO Max, Peacock and Quibi.”



Netflix and Amazon reliant on US-produced LGBT+ TV shows

Although Netflix and Amazon have seen the proportion of their global TV catalogues that is sourced from US producers decline to around 29 per cent and 31 per cent respectively, this is not the case for LGBT+ TV content.

LGBT+ TV shows on Netflix skew 65 per cent American-produced. On Amazon it’s 58 per cent.

One of the reasons for this is likely to relate to the risks associated with producing such content overseas. For instance, recently the Turkish Netflix original If Only was denied filming rights by the country’s government because it featured a gay supporting character.

In general, however, LGBT+ shows resonate across many territories and offer great potential for international distribution.

International trends in LGBT+ content



Thorpe added: “One aspect of LGBT+ content’s specific appeal is its ability to travel across territories and inspire fandom. This allows characters to travel into spin-off series as we’ve seen in Spain and Mexico. The international players are staring to acquire some of this locally produced content and we expect to see more of it on the SVoD platforms in the coming quarters.”