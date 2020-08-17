Aser Ventures launches LIVENow streaming platform

Global investment platform Aser Ventures has launched its new streaming platform LIVENow.

LIVENow offers flexible pay-per-view access to a host of live events including sport, music, fitness and industry conferences. Content will be available through LIVENow’s D2C platform as well as through a global network of digital platforms, social channels and mobile companies.

Andrea Radrizzani, Aser Ventures Founder and Leeds United Chairman, commented: “We built LIVENow because we understand the incredible power that the best live content has to bring people together and we want to make access to this content easier and more flexible for consumers globally. LIVENow will serve everyone involved in the streaming of live events. It offers event organisers and rights holders a new and flexible way to make content available to their viewers. It gives viewers easy access to the events they want to watch, on the platforms they want to watch them. And it offers media partners the chance to host great content and share in the revenue generated from pay-per-view.

“We’re excited by the opportunities available to disrupt the current pay-TV market with an innovative new service that democratises access to live content and we will be building out our offering rapidly in the coming months,” Radrizzani added.



LIVENow has undergone an extensive testing phase, following its soft launch in 2019. LIVENow has broadcast live Serie C and Coppa Italia football from Italy, La Liga from Spain, the FA Cup from England and regular matches from the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. Last week LIVENow streamed the UK Pro Series – Classic Week to tennis fans globally.

LIVENow launched its music offering with the One World: Together At Home concert, in support of the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 relief efforts in April 2020 and has more high profile music events planned in the coming weeks.

LIVENow says it is now committed to rapidly expanding its portfolio of content across sport, fitness, music and lifestyle verticals, as well as its corporate events offering.