DirecTV joins Movies Anywhere

Cloud-based digital movie ownership scheme Movies Anywhere has confirmed that DirecTV will be joining its digital retailer family, providing another way for users to bring their favourite digital movies together from across different digital retailer accounts and platforms, all in one place.

Movies Anywhere is celebrating DirecTV’s launch with a limited-time promotion. Running through September 9th, 2020, new and existing registered Movies Anywhere users can choose a complimentary digital movie to add to their collection when they connect any digital retailer to their Movies Anywhere account for the first time. Users will get their choice of one Warner Bros. digital movie from five available in up to 4K resolution: Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Smallfoot, The Meg, The Matrix and Crazy Rich Asians.

Movies Anywhere brings together users’ movie collections from across Hollywood studios, digital retailers, devices, platforms, and now DirecTV. Additionally, Movies Anywhere recently launched a new co-viewing feature, which enables users to Watch Together via an easy-to-use synced experience across devices.

“With consumers spending more time at home, Movies Anywhere will be a welcome addition for our DirecTV subscribers,” commented Tim Gibson, vice president, video and application marketing. “Along with the limited-time offer for a complimentary digital film, we hope this makes it even easier for customers to enjoy a night-in at the movies.”

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our availability within the Pay TV ecosystem with the addition of another one of the nation’s largest providers,” declared Karin Gilford, general manager, Movies Anywhere. “We know DirecTV subscribers are passionate about movies and will benefit from Movies Anywhere’s ability to bring their favourite movies together. Now, they can access their collection across a multitude of devices using the Movies Anywhere app or the DirecTV platform, regardless of where they initially purchased or redeemed.”