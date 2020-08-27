DAZN scores Bundesliga in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

DAZN will show live coverage of the upcoming 2020-21 Bundesliga season in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The new agreement means DAZN will show extensive coverage of the Bundesliga for the next five seasons.

The sports streaming service has secured live media rights for 45 Bundesliga matches on Fridays at 20:30, Sunday lunchtimes at 13:30 and Mondays at 20:30.

Additionally, fans will also be able to watch the DFL-Supercup and the complete relegation series between the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 as well as Bundesliga 2 and League 3 on the platform. DAZN sublicensed the rights from Discovery Eurosport, which extends the arrangement from the 2019-20 season.

The agreement comes as DAZN prepares to launch its sports streaming service globally and renews its focus on its existing markets. From 2021, DAZN is the new “Home of Live Football” in Germany having secured exclusive live and on-demand rights for 103 Bundesliga matches a season for four seasons and 121 exclusive UEFA Champions League matches a season until 2024.

The first game of the new season sees defending Bundesliga champions and new UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich against FC Shalke 04 on September 18th.

Thomas de Buhr, Executive Vice President, DAZN DACH, says: “This is a great outcome for football fans who will be able to continue to enjoy extensive coverage of the Bundesliga as well as the DFL-Supercup on DAZN. The agreement paves the way for the 2021-22 season when DAZN becomes the number one destination for live football from the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League.”