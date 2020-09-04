Ofcom: BT pay-TV draws most complaints; Vodafone for broadband

Ofcom has published the latest league tables on the complaints it receives about the UK’s major broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms.

The quarterly report reveals the number of complaints made to Ofcom between January and March this year – capturing data from the first two weeks of the Covid-19 lockdown. All providers with a stable market share over 1.5 per cent are included.

The latest complaint figures reveal that:

Broadband: Vodafone was the most complained-about broadband provider, with 23 complaints per 100,000 customers in the first quarter of 2020, while EE attracted the fewest complaints.

Mobile: Vodafone, Three, BT Mobile and Virgin Mobile were the most complained-about mobile providers, each with five complaints per 100,000 customers. The drivers of the complaints ranged from issues with changing providers to complaints handling. Tesco Mobile attracted the fewest complaints for mobile.

Pay-TV: BT was the most complained-about pay-TV provider, with nine complaints per 100,000 customers, while Sky attracted the fewest complaints.

Complaints information helps people to think about quality of service when they are shopping around for a new provider and encourages firms to improve their performance.