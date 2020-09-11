Dugout signs OTT partnership with Fanatiz

Dugout has announced a partnership with streaming platform Fanatiz as the global media company enters the OTT streaming market for the first time.

Dugout’s inaugural live streaming partnership will complement Fanatiz’s current OTT offering and strengthen Dugout’s position in the global football market. Dugout’s live, behind-the-scenes and archive footage will now be amplified to Fanatiz’s audience throughout North, South and Latin America via its embed player.

The recently launched Dugout LIVE streaming service will provide Fanatiz with streaming opportunities from some of world’s biggest football clubs on desktops, mobiles and on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

Since launching in 2016, Fanatiz has provided its Freemium and Pay-to-View members in the US and Latin America with a catalogue of +15 leagues and +10 channels. The football streaming platform currently generates views through live and on-demand coverage of some of the world’s biggest competitions.

Fanatiz’s existing rights portfolio includes La Liga, Superliga Argentina, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Copa Argentina, among others, and has recently acquired rights to Brasileirão – the Brazilian top-flight league. Users will now have access to Dugout’s portfolio on both the free and paid-for platforms to complement the streaming platform’s live and on-demand offering.

Founded by 10 of the world’s biggest football teams – including A.C. Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid – Dugout has since partnered with more than 100+ clubs, and reaches 85 million average monthly users via 10 languages in 190 countries. This new OTT partnership continues Dugout’s recent growth acceleration in the Americas following partnerships with a host of the region’s largest media publishers and clubs including Sports Illustrated, Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL, iconic Brazilian side Flamengo, as well as ties with the MLS and NWSL.

Elliot Richardson, Chairman and Co-Founder of Dugout, said: “Signing our first OTT partner is a landmark moment for Dugout and its embed player, as this represents a unique opportunity to deliver international football content via the Dugout’s VOD and LIVE product. We have seen substantial interest in all of our products over recent months and driving growth to gain a foothold in the OTT market will be a key strategic focus ahead of the new season starting. Fanatiz are an innovative and dynamic OTT platform and through our future close working relationship we will continue to grow our audiences in North, South and Latin America. This new collaboration will benefit both our partner clubs and football fans throughout the Americas.”

Fanatiz Founder and CEO, Matias Rivera, added: “We are delighted to partner with Dugout and bring our audiences closer to the world’s best teams through live, behind-the-scenes and archive content. This partnership will enable us to substantially grow our content offering and we look forward to working together to offer a new dimension to our OTT platform through new live streaming opportunities.”