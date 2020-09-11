Netflix to be questioned by MPs

MPs will hear from senior executives on Netflix’s role as the leading SVoD service in the UK in an inquiry into the future of public service broadcasting and the impact of streaming services.

The session of the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on September 15th will focus on Netflix’s relationships with the public service broadcasters as a competitor, co-producer and customer, as well as Netflix’s content and plans for its UK operations.

Sky senior executives will also give evidence on its work in creating public service content as a commercial broadcaster. The impact of Covid-19 on Sky’s programming and business will also be explored after a drop in revenue of £575 million was reported at the end of July.

The Committee will also take evidence from Channel 5 leaders on its remit as a public service broadcaster and how its content, funding and regulation compares with other broadcasters and streaming services.

Meanwhile, a #CancelNetflix campaign is trending across social media in response to Cuties, a movie which recently joined the service which many feel serves to glorify the sexualisation of children. The movie already drew criticism for an ad campaign which Netflix eventually pulled last month.