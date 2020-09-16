Comcast: ‘Peacock up 50% to 15m’

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts told a Goldman Sachs virtual event that the number of people signing-up for NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service has jumped 50 per cent to 15 million in the last six weeks.

Roberts claimed that Peacock has become the No. 2 most popular app among Comcast’s Flex customers behind Netflix. It is also the No.3 most popular app on the X1 platform, behind Netflix and YouTube.

Roberts also said that amid the pandemic, Comcast is seeing a record number of customers signing up for broadband.

He implied Comcast was set on forming a common ‘tech stack’ from the best of X1 in the US and Sky Q in Europe for a singular global OTT hardware offer, and that it would look for integration in Smart TVs.