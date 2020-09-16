Verizon Media launches OTT Smart Auction

Verizon Media has announced the launch of OTT Smart Auction, a header bidding-like solution for OTT publishers. OTT Smart Auction is a server-to-server container integration that enables OTT programmatic demand to compete with reserved demand in a real-time, unified auction in a publisher’s ad server.

Ad-supported longform video is a rapidly growing market that’s expected to double in the next three years. However, the process for monetising this inventory is still dated, with overreliance on reserved sales and inefficient ad-serving waterfalls that deliver repetitive ads and a poor user experience.

Verizon Media says OTT Smart Auction was created specifically to meet the needs of premium video publishers that deliver longform on-demand or live streaming content through connected TV (CTV) or mobile apps. This includes broadcasters, cable networks, digital multichannel video programming distributors (DMVPDs), and more

“Verizon Media uniquely understands the needs and challenges of large-scale video publishers,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer, Verizon Media. “We’re the only player to offer an end-to-end video solution, from streaming, delivery and security, to programmatic. We’re also unique in that we don’t directly produce premium long form content but rather focus on enabling the ecosystem whether via distribution or our platform capabilities. That’s critical when selecting a partner for OTT monetization.”

OTT Smart Auction is also the first solution to be integrated with Verizon Media Platform’s Smartplay Prebid solution. Verizon Media Platform powers websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world’s largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Smartplay Prebid is a server-side integration that exposes inventory directly to OTT Smart Auction and utilizes Smartplay’s server-side ad insertion (SSAI) capability to provide a seamless transition between content and ads on any device or platform.

“As an end-to-end, full-stack technology partner, we can uniquely support publishers and advertisers in unlocking the full value of premium longform and on-demand OTT video,” added Markman. “We’ve brought together all the pieces you need, whether you’re a publisher or an advertiser, in one integrated platform, ensuring seller and buyer optimization and efficiency.”