US prepping TikTok ban

TikTok will be banned from US app stores from September 20th, unless a last minute compromise is agreed with president Donald Trump. Owner Bytedance had previously been given a September 15th deadline to find a buyer for its US operations.
The Department of Commerce said it would bar people in the US from downloading the video-sharing app through all app stores across all platforms.
Messaging app WeChat, owned by Chinese digital giant Tencent, is set to suffer the same fate.
Related posts:
Copyright Advanced Television Ltd © 2001–2020
Maintained by Elrond Limited
Our Website uses cookies to improve your experience. Please visit our Privacy Policy page for more information about cookies and how we use them.Close
You must be logged in to post a comment Login