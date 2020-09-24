Sling TV beta launches Watch Party feature

Sling TV, the US pay-TV streaming service, has beta launched its new Watch Party feature which enables customers to connect with friends and family in remote locations via video and chat while streaming their favourite programming together.
“We know that for so many, it’s not just about what you are watching, it’s who you are watching with. Sling Watch Party is all about bringing people together to share in the moments that matter,” said Jon Lin, vice president of Product, Sling TV. “We could all use more time together to enjoy our favourite sports and entertainment, which is why we created this amazing new feature.”
Sling Watch Party features include:
The feature is available on Google Chrome web browsers and allows users to invite up to three guests to enjoy shared TV viewing experiences.
