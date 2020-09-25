Report: W. European TV market worth over €100bn

The total revenues of the TV market in Western Europe amounted to €101.9 billion in 2019, according to the latest Turning Digital report from Rome-based ITMedia Consulting.

This figure represents an increase of 1.5 per cent over the previous year, but revenues could fall by 10 per cent in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pay-TV market continued its growth trend, up 4.2 per cent to €50.3 billion, with traditional operators increasingly competing with SVoD operators, “whose revenues continue to increase”.

TV advertising decreased by 1.3 per cent, while revenues from the TV licence fee remained stable at €21.4 billion.

Although the AVoD market in Europe is in a consolidation phase (worth €4.9 billion), there are countries in Western Europe where it is emerging as an important component.

The consultancy estimates that the total revenues of the AVoD sector (excluding YouTube) in 2019 represent 15 per cent of the entire Western European TV and video market, with the UK and Germany accounting for over one third of the total.