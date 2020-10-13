Musk registers Australian business

By Chris Forrester
October 13, 2020
Elon Musk’s satellite constellation Starlink has registered a business in Australia.

Starlink Australia Pty Ltd has been created out of a pre-registered company – Tibro Australia Pty Ltds.

Tibro (‘orbit’ backwards) in Australia was granted a telecommunications licence in Australia (by the Australian Communications & Media Authority) on August 7th.

There has been no formal announcement from Musk or SpaceX as to plans for Australia but the nation’s Channel 9 News correctly reminds its audience that Musk did say on October 6th that “Other countries would follow as soon as [Starlink] received regulatory approval”.

Starlink is planning to start rolling out its services in a “fairly wide public beta [trial]” in northern US and southern Canada as soon as its latest batch of 60 satellites reach their target positions.


