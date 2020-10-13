Netflix’s Narcos on Pluto TV

Netflix’s crime drama series Narcos will be available to stream for free on ViacomCBS’s AVoD service, Pluto TV, in the US beginning on October 20th.

The deal marks the first time that Narcos will be widely available to US streaming viewers without a Netflix subscription.

All five seasons of the show (Narcos and Narcos: Mexico) will be available to stream in English and Spanish as part of Pluto TV’s Crime Drama and Narco Novelas channel line-up, as well as within its own dedicated channel for those wanting to binge the show. Pluto TV will debut a new season of the series each month through to February 2021.

Narcos will still be available to stream on Netflix.

Whilst it’s rare for Netflix content to be shown on a competitor’s platform, it’s not the first such instance. Netflix’s adult animation BoJack Horseman, for example, made a linear TV deal with Comedy Central in 2018.