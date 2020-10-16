Data: Biden pips Trump in town hall TV ratings

US President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden participated in ‘town halls’ in the US on NBC and ABC, respectively, on October 15th.

According to analysis by Samba TV, a content recommendation engine and viewer tracking application designed for Smart TVs, 6.3 million US households tuned into Trump’s town hall, a 209 per cent increase from the previous town hall, while Biden had 6.9 million US households tune in, up 291 per cent.



Some additional viewership figures:

North-eastern states, DC, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania were the most over-indexing states for Biden (all watched at a rate greater than +20 per cent compared to the US overall)

North-eastern states, DC, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, and Michigan were the most over-indexing states for Trump (all watched at a rate greater than +20 per cent compared to the US overall)

660k US HHs watched both Biden town halls while 517k US HHs watched both Trump town halls

1.1 million US HHs watched the first Biden town hall but not the second one (aka ‘defectors’)

1.5 million US HHs watched the first Trump town hall but not the second one (aka ‘defectors’)

187k US HHs watched both the first Trump and the first Biden town halls (at least 5 mins of each)

2.8 million US HHs watched both the second Trump and the second Biden town halls (at least 5 mins of each)

195k US HHs watched both the second Trump and the second Biden town halls and the MLB playoff game last night on FOX (at least 5 mins of each)

HHs with 45+ year olds in them, more affluent HHs ($75k+), white HHs, and HHs with males in them over-indexed on both town halls

Trump’s audience was 29 per cent non-white while Biden’s was 32 per cent non-white



