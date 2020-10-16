Wiseman exits Netflix

Jane Wiseman has become the latest Netflix departee, leaving her role as Original Series VP after nearly seven years, as the streaming compay’s restructuring of its senior content team continues.

Wiseman’s departure comes just days after another VP of Originals, Channing Dungey, left Netflix.

Previously, Wiseman was the SVP Comedy at Chernin Entertainment. Prior to that, she was SVP Comedy Development for NBC and sister studio and Universal TV (then UMS). Wiseman has also been the director of comedy development at Fox.

Bela Bajaria, recently appointed as Netflix’s global head of TV, commented: “I’m grateful for all that Jane has contributed during her six-plus years at Netflix, from building a talented creative team to bringing our members such successful series as Grace And Frankie, Ozark, Dead To Me and our adult animation slate. We wish her well for the future.”