Roth exiting Warner Bros TV

Veteran television executive Peter Roth will leave his job as chairman of Warner Bros Television Group early in 2021, the AT&T Inc-owned studio has confirmed.

Roth, who has worked at Warner Bros for 22 years, oversaw development of several hit shows including The West Wing, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, The Flash and Gossip Girl.

WarnerMedia studios and networks group chief Ann Sarnoff commented: “[Peter] delivered hundreds of shows, thousands of episodes and millions of viewers, with one singular vision – to work with the best people and to make the best television series. In addition to being well respected by his colleagues and competitors, actors, writers, directors and producers, he is the force behind iconic, pop-culture-defining television shows we all know and love.”

“Working at Warner Bros. has been the greatest, most meaningful, most rewarding experience of my career,” added Roth. “For the past 22 years, I have had the privilege to be associated with some of the most inspiring creative talent, the most impactful television series and the most dedicated and passionate people I have ever known. It has long been my dream to be able to say farewell at the right time in the right way and for the right reason. I’m grateful to Ann Sarnoff for giving me that opportunity and to my Warner Bros colleagues, past and present, for giving me what has been the gift of a lifetime. I look forward to the next chapter of my career and remaining connected to those people who have meant so much to me.”