Disney+ rolls out GroupWatch in UK

Disney+ has rolled out its GroupWatch viewing feature in the UK and the rest of Europe.

Previously only available in the US, GroupWatch connects up to seven friends and family homes (who all must have a Disney+ account), in order to watch content on the SVoD platform together.

“Storytelling comes alive when you’re able to share and enjoy it with others, and in this moment when many are still apart from their friends and family, GroupWatch offers a way to safely connect virtually by co-viewing your favourite Disney+ stories with your favourite people from the comfort of your living room,” said Jerrell B Jimerson, SVP Product Management for Disney+, upon the launch of the service in the US last month.

Users can launch the experience through the GroupWatch icon found on the ‘Details’ page of series and movies from the Disney+ library.

Meahwhile, new Frozen short Once Upon a Snowman has gone live on Disney+. The feature sees Olaf searching for his identity in the mountains outside Arendelle.