Bank: Video game sales up 13% YoY

With much of the world still in some level of lockdown, the global sales of video games remained strong in September with impressive improvements on 2019 efforts.

For example, console-based games rocketed up 38 per cent year-on-year while mobile games saw 9 per cent improvement. PC-based games grew 8 per cent and helped achieve an overall improvement of 13 per cent year-on-year.

The core data was sourced by Exane/BNPP from various suppliers including Superdata, NPD, Twitchtracker, steamcharts and Exane BNPP estimates.



The values are impressive:

September digital games revenue totalled $10.7 billion, up 13 per cent year-on-year .

Digital console earnings grew the most and were up 88 per cent compared to the same month in 2019. Revenue also rose by 15 per cent on PC and 3 per cent on mobile.

A note to clients from investment banker Exane/BNPP alerted them that the data are supportive and confirm that part of lockdown boost has been sustained. “This bodes well for the coming months and could support further consensus estimates upgrade,” said the bank.

