Mandalorian s2 draws 73% more viewers for Disney+

November 3, 2020
The Mandalorian returned with its second season on October 30th, drawing 1.04 million US households on the day it premiered on Disney+, according to Samba TV data.

That’s an increase of 73 per cent compared to the live-action Star Wars show’s season 1 premiere on Novemver 12th 2019.

One of Disney+’s first original offerings, The Mandalorian premiered the day that Disney+ launched in the US Thanks to the pandemic and the increase in streaming, Disney+ now has more than 60 million subscribers in the country, a milestone it didn’t expect to reach until 2024.

