Nielsen: CNN wins election week

US viewers watched CNN in record-breaking numbers during election week as news networks topped primetime and total day charts, says Nielsen.

CNN drew a network record 6.1 million viewers in primetime during the week to top all networks. Fox News and MSNBC also drew big numbers for the week, averaging 5.9 million and 4.7 million respectively.

CNN was also the most watched network on a total day basis for the week, stopping Fox News’ consecutive win streak in the category at 43 weeks.

MSNBC, Hallmark Channel and ESPN rounded out the top five most watched cable networks on a 24-hour basis, according to Nielsen.