Denmark: Discovery signs Olympics deals with DR & TV 2

Discovery has announced a broadcast partnership which will see it sublicense to DR and TV 2 the free-to-air audio-visual rights and digital rights for Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Discovery will retain digital rights for all Olympic Games through to Paris 2024 in Denmark, making Dplay the only destination to watch live and on demand. This builds on the existing partnership with DR announced in 2017 that included Discovery sublicensing free-to-air rights to Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will now take place next year.

By creating an Olympic Games offering from DR, TV 2 and Eurosport, Discovery’s sports brand, viewers in Denmark will enjoy the broadest possible access to the Games and availability of more coverage than ever before. More widely, the agreement will support Discovery’s ambition to engage more people, on more screens, with the Olympic Games in the country and across the continent.

”We are constantly reviewing our operations and structure to optimize efficiency and unlock new ways to bring consumers the content that they love, and the changes we are making are consistent with that strategy and our goal to have one of the leading stringent offerings for Nordic consumers and a successful business across the Nordics. Sport is an important part of Discovery’s DNA and remains a priority for us. Our Olympic Games partnership with DR and TV 2 is a big win for the Danes as we can guarantee the access to free-to-air coverage that can inspire the nation, alongside Eurosport super-serving fans with every minute of the Games and unrivalled sports expertise across digital screens on Dplay,” said Nicklas Norrby, GM of Discovery Nordic.

Discovery has already established a successful partnership with DR when they in 2017 announced a sublicense deal for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. This new sublicense builds on that, where both DR and TV 2 will share the free-to-air audio-visual rights and digital rights for Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024.

“The Olympic Games are the world’s biggest event, enjoyed by billions of people all over the world – and also gathering the Danes as we saw it in Rio in 2016 and London in 2012. The Olympics are a wealth of sports and we are thrilled that we – together with DR – can present the Olympics to the Danes in 2022 and 2024. Particularly high are our expectations to the Olympics in Paris which is so close to – and without time difference from – Denmark,” said Anne Engdal Stig Christensen, CEO of TV 2.

“We are incredibly happy with this agreement, as the Olympics is by far the world’s biggest sporting event. We know that sport is one of the most important things that binds us together as a nation. Therefore, it is an important public service task for DR to ensure access for the entire population, so that together we can follow the Danish medal hopes and other highlights,” says Henriette Marienlund, Executive Director, Broadcast at DR.