DAZN goes global

DAZN, the online sports destination, has today launched in more than 200 countries and territories. For an initial monthly price point of £1.99 or less, sports fans worldwide are now able to sign up to the service and watch a range of live world championship boxing and on-demand original programming.

“We’re excited to launch our global platform with an action-packed opening month featuring boxing’s biggest stars and a suite of premium original programming,” commented DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski.



Boxing content on the horizon includes:

On December 4th, Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO super-middleweight title against fellow Englishman Martin Murray. (not in all territories)

A heavyweight clash not to be missed, unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua OBE will defend his world titles against Bulgarian mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12th. (not on DAZN in the UK and Ireland)

Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin looks to make history on December 18th when he attempts to make a record 21st defence of the middleweight title against Kamil Szeremeta.

Pound-for-pound champion Canelo Alvarez returns to the super middleweight division a day later on December 19th, to face undefeated champion Callum Smith in San Antonio, Texas. (not on DAZN in Mexico)

On Januray 2nd the explosive Ryan García will be looking to stamp his authority on the division against the battle-hardened Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell for the interim WBC lightweight title.

As well as its fight schedule, DAZN’s global platform features an ever-growing archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming including 40 DAYS, Saturday Fight Live and ONE NIGHT.

DAZN says is committed to adding more sports and sports content to the global service from 2021.