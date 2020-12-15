Movistar puts 75% Spain on 5G

Spain’s largest operator, Movistar, has reached 76 per cent of the country with its 5G coverage – including 1,200 municipalities, 15 ahead of schedule, and ahead of the initial plan to cover 75 per cent and 921 cities by year end.

The company has installed over 4,000 5G sites across the country covering cities and towns of all sizes.

The president of the company, José María Alvarez-Pallete, has previously vowed to deploy 5G massively in the country in 2020 saying that “Spain leads the digital infrastructures in Europe with the largest fibre optic network and we will be leading the 5G market as well”.