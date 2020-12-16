NBCUniversal promotes Horowitz

Jimmy Horowitz has been named vice chairman of NBCUniversal business affairs and operations, effective immediately – a newly created position.

Horowitz previously served as a vice chair in the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, but will now expand his dealmaking to NBCU’s streaming and TV arms. He will report to UFEG Chairman Donna Langley, and also work closely with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus and Universal Studios Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe, and their teams.

“For more than 20 years, Jimmy has been my valued colleague, key lieutenant and trusted advisor,” Langley said. “He is an instrumental part of my leadership team, and with an unmatched deal-making expertise I’m thrilled to see him step into this new role as our content creators seek to diversify their offerings across multiple platforms. I know the entire NBCUniversal organisation will benefit from his relationships and experience across the content ecosystem.”

Horowitz added: “I am so proud to be part of this extraordinary company and very grateful to Jeff, Donna, Mark and Pearlena for the opportunity to represent NBCUniversal in this expanded role. As our businesses come together to competitively adapt to the changes confronting the industry, I’m thrilled to incorporate my relationships and responsibilities into our television portfolio, while continuing to build the best film studio in the world under Donna’s leadership, attracting the most talented content creators across all genres to make NBCUniversal their home.”