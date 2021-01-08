MPs to question BBC Chair-designate

Richard Sharp will appear before the UK House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny following the Government’s announcement that he is the preferred candidate for the post.

MPs are expected to focus questions on the role of the BBC and the future of public service broadcasting more generally.

The hearing will take place on January 14th at 14.30.

The DCMS Committee scrutinises the work of the BBC. It is also holding a separate inquiry into the Future of Public Service Broadcasting.