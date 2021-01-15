Forecast: Peacock to pass 52m subs in 2024

According to a report from Macquarie, the financial services company, Peacock will surpass 52 million subscribers in 2024 with revenues of $1.96 billion (€1.62bn).

The US streaming platform, owned by NBCUniversal, is forecast to hit $604 million in revenue this year – up from $296 million in 2020.

The majority of revenue growth is expected to come from subscriptions, but ads will become an increasingly pertinent part of Peacock’s income in the second part 2021, when Macquarie points out that many of Peacock’s initial integration deals with “core advertiser partners on integrated ads with NBCU fall away.” From that point on, ad revenue will be “predominantly programmatic” via NBC’s One Platform for ad sales

In terms of increasing subscribers, synergies with other Comcast platforms will continue to be key for Peacock. The VoD platform, which is offered to free for Comcast’s Flex and Xfinity X1 subscribers, will contribute to a “rare increase” in quarterly subscribers for Comcast’s cable operations.