Portuguese broadband could limit SVoD access

Portuguese telcos can now limit or block access to non-linear TV services such as VoD platforms, catch-up TV and online games, to preserve the integrity and security of broadband networks and prevent congestion.

This action has been introduced with a decree that regulates the new state of the Covid-19 emergency in Portugal, which comes into effect on January 15th.

In practice, the measure could affect the access speed of platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube.

The Emergency Order also states that operators can proceed with “other network and traffic management measures, such as blocking, slowing down, altering, restricting or degrading content, in relation to specific applications or services or specific categories”.

The planned measures must be communicated to the Portuguese Government and the National Communications Authority (Anacom) before they are implemented or “within 24 hours of their adoption” if the urgency of their adoption does not allow for early communication.

Operators must give priority to the continued provision of “critical services” such as voice and SMS services supported on fixed and mobile networks, uninterrupted access to emergency services, the uninterrupted transmission of warnings to the population and the distribution of linear and DTT terrestrial signals.