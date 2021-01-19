Must TV content discovery beta launches

Must Ltd has announced the launch of beta site Must TV, which it says will “create an elegant solution to the problem of content discovery”.

Must TV highlights the best new TV by aggregating critics’ reviews of shows whilst building a comprehensive library of the content available across all streaming platforms. The site enables users to click straight through to shows, build watchlists and share views on socials.

The company plans additional features to allow users to create viewer groups, post their own reviews and scores as well as access highly personalised recommendations based on the company’s anticipated move into AI.

The launch follows a successful fundraiser in summer 2020 lockdown from five angel investors. Must Ltd will be seeking further EIS-backed funding this summer to fund new features, territorial expansion, and a move into additional verticals, curating consumer choices in podcasts, books, games and arts.

Must has also appointed the following as board advisors: Claire Hungate, former CEO of Brave Bison and Warner Bros UK; Charlie Ponsonby CEO of Plandek and founder of Simplifydigital; and Pippa Glucklich, former CEO of Publicis agency Starcom and Dentsu’s Amplifi UK.



Richard Farmbrough, CEO of Must Ltd, commented: “As linear programming comes to its final days, there is a huge digital-shaped gap in the market to help viewers navigate the growing number of streaming services now on offer. Must TV is the essential guide to all content in a catch-up world where the channel scheduler is no longer king.”

Pippa Glucklich, Board Advisor to Must Ltd, added: “Must TV is a simple and genius solution to a 21st century problem. As the sheer amount of content available for us to choose from becomes overwhelming, Must TV helps us navigate it all in a fast, entertaining and human way. It’s a business I’m thrilled to be working with.”