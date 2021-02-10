Record revenues for Twitter

Social media platform Twitter has posted record revenues for Q4 2020. The company saw revenue grow by 28 per cent to $1.29 billion (€1bn) compared to Q4 2019.

Last month, Twitter banned Donald Trump from using its service, which analysts felt could have an impact on this quarter’s numbers. “We’re a platform that is obviously much larger than any one topic or any one account,” boss Jack Dorsey said.

Twitter’s total “monetisable” daily active users grew by five million Quarter-on-Quater to 192 million. While this was up 26 per cent compared to a year ago, it fell slightly below analysts’ expectations of 193.5 million. Dorsey said that 80 per cent of Twitter’s audience is outside the US.