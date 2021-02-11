Discovery, Snap Olympics team-up

Discovery and social media enterprise Snap have formed a new content and advertising partnership around the Olympic Games to bring the sporting spectacle to a new generation of fans. The collaboration will showcase the best of discovery+ and Eurosport’s Olympic Games content and coverage, shared through a new Eurosport Olympics daily Show on Snapchat’s Discover platform.

As Home of the Olympics in Europe, discovery+ and Eurosport’s sports coverage, exclusively featuring every minute of the Games, will extend its Games-time storytelling to reach Snapchatters throughout the continent.

Spanning this summer’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, now less than six months apart, the partnership will seek to grow and sustain engagement throughout the Olympic calendar, as well as introduce new audiences to discovery+ and Eurosport’s innovative sports content.

Snapchatters will be brought closer to both Games and every story that matters through a dedicated Show created by Eurosport on Snapchat Discover. The content is set to include:

Two daily episodes every day during the Olympic Games available to Snapchatters in Europe featuring highlights of the biggest and best moments.

In France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, two daily, local language episodes every day of the Olympic Games in French, German, Italian, Spanish and English, featuring the top moments and highlights of the respective national teams and athletes.

Road to Tokyo and Road to Beijing content in the run up to the start of each Games, following teams and athletes from around the world.

Content created by athletes and influencers, combined with Discovery’s focus on the most relevant local stories and national heroes.

The pair say that for brands, the collaboration offers a “unique” opportunity to leverage the world’s greatest global event to engage a younger generation who will experience the Olympics through a fresh mobile-first experience. Discovery and Snap have created tailored marketing solutions for brands to make this a reality.

“It can be argued the world has never needed an Olympic Games more than it does at this time, bringing a rare moment of global togetherness that will be uniquely relevant and inspiring for every generation,” commented

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights and Sports Marketing Solutions. “In addition to introducing our sports streaming content to a broad audience through discovery+, collaborating with Snap to bring Eurosport’s content to younger generations provides the ideal opportunity to tell the stories that really matter, both on and off the field, and will bring the Games experience to life.”

“As the only place in Europe to experience every minute of the Games, our extensive coverage, digital-first storytelling and expert analysis will be available to audiences however and whenever they choose. Discovery is focused on taking the biggest and most diverse audience with us on the Olympic Games journey and Snap will play a significant role in helping to achieve that ambition.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Discovery as we head towards the next two Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing,” declared Ben Schwerin, SVP of Content and Partnerships at Snap.

“Sport has an amazing way of connecting us, so we’re grateful to be able to showcase such inspiring content to our community on Snapchat, bringing them to the heart of the Games from the comfort of their phone.”

Globally, an average of 265 million people use Snapchat daily. They are highly engaged, visiting Snapchat more than 30 times each day and spend an average of over 30 minutes on the app daily. Snapchat reaches 90 per cent of 13-34 year olds in the UK, 80 per cent of 18-34 year olds in France, and 70 per cent of 13-34 year olds in Germany.