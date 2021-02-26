Twitter to add ‘Super Follow’ paid feature

Twitter has unveiled plans for a new ‘Super Follow’ feature which will let users charge for exclusive additional content – such as videos, extra tweets, joining a group or receiving a newsletter.
The move comes as the social media platform is branching out from advertising to find more ways to monetise its service — both for itself and for prolific users.
The news received a mixed reaction among Twitter users. The BBC reports that social media consultant Matt Navarra asked his followers whether they would be prepared to pay a premium for their favourite accounts – and 85 per cent responded that they would not.
A spokesman for Twitter said Super Follow was due to be rolled out later this year.
Twitter also said during a virtual event held for investors that it was testing a live audio discussion service, similar to Clubhouse.
