SE Asia: US & Korean content top online consumption

Korean, US and local content form the core of online video content consumption across Southeast Asia, according to a study published by Media Partners Asia (MPA).

The report, Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics: A Definitive Study, wraps up 2020 with key insight to online video content consumption trends across four Southeast Asian markets: Indonesia, The Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. The report leverages MPA’s proprietary consumption insights platform, AMPD Research.

Share of streaming minuts by content origin:

South Korea: 34 per cent

US & North America: 30 per cent

Local: 13 per cent

Japan: 9 per cent

UK & Europe: 7 per cent

China: 5 per cent

Other: 2 per cent

Platforms measured include:

Indonesia: Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, iflix, iQIYI, Netflix, Vidio, Vision+, Viu, WeTV

Thailand: iflix, iQIYI, Line TV, Netflix, True ID, Viu, WeTV- Singapore: Amazon, iQIYI, Netflix, Viu, WeTV

Philippines: Amazon, iflix, iQIYI, Netflix, Viu, WeTV

Commenting on the findings, MPA Analyst Dhivya T said: “A steady stream of original and acquired Korean dramas from Netflix and Viu in 2020 has significantly boosted Korean content consumption in Southeast Asia, pushing K-dramas further into the mainstream of online entertainment. US content maintains strength, largely driven by Netflix, while Disney+ Hotstar’s growing scale in Indonesia has boosted US content consumption and we expect its successful launch in Singapore to drive similar results in Q1 2021. We are also seeing strong demand for local content in Indonesia and Thailand addressed by Vidio and Line TV respectively. Both platforms leverage FTA dramas and some originals. We expect to see more platforms drive local content investment in 2021 and beyond while the battleground for Korean content will remain costly. Netflix and Viu have appeared to be able to monetize Korean content investments better than most because of multi-market scale with Netflix in particular benefiting from global SVoD leadership.”

DECODING CONTENT TRENDS