Virgin TV 360 now available to all customers

Virgin Media has announced that the latest update in its TV line-up, Virgin TV 360, is now available to all of its customers.

Virgin TV 360 offers modern menus, quick navigation and a whole host of popular apps and channels all in one place. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer – all with 4k Ultra-High Definition and HDR viewing capabilities. New features, including Voice Search, Startover and Profiles, enable customers to have more control and personalise their TV experience so they never have to miss a minute. The revamped Virgin TV Go app also works seamlessly with Virgin TV 360, so customers can keep up with the shows they love even when they’re out and about.



Those looking to upgrade their entertainment experience can now add Virgin Media’s most advanced TV platform to their broadband and TV bundle for a one off payment of £24.95. Customers can also add up to two Virgin TV 360 Mini boxes for seamless multi-room viewing throughout their home, with the first Mini box costing £10 a month and the second £5 a month. With Virgin Media’s multi-room service, customers can watch live TV, on-demand shows and recordings all at the same time. Existing customers who take or upgrade to the Ultimate Oomph bundle can add Virgin TV 360 at no additional cost and will get their first Mini box for free.

Annie Brooks, Executive Director of Product at Virgin Media, said: “Virgin TV 360 is paired perfectly with our ultrafast connectivity, offering a fantastically fast, modern and more personal user experience that all of our customers can now enjoy. With Virgin TV 360, we’re making it easier for our customers and their families to kick back and enter a world of entertainment, whenever they want and wherever they are.”