Netflix launches Fast Laughs on mobiles

Netflix has launched a new Fast Laughs feature for mobile devices.

The feature offers a feed of comedy clips from the streaming platform’s catalogue including films (Murder Mystery), series (Big Mouth), sitcoms (The Crew) and stand-up from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong.

Users can access the feed through their bottom navigation menu by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. Clips will start playing and when one ends, another begins. Fast Laughs also lets users add series, films and stand-up specials to a list, or start viewing them immediately. They can also share the clips individually on Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.



Fast Laughs is currently available to iPhone users in select countries, and will be tested on Android soon.