Spain: Orange partners Ezentis for FTTH

From David Del Valle in Madrid
March 5, 2021
Orange Spain has agreed a partnership with Group Ezentis to undertake the installation and deployment of optic fibre and its maintenance for a two year period for a total of €14 million.

Following the agreement, Ezentis will be responsible for the installation of FTTH network and the breakdown service.

The deal has come two days after Ezentis has renewed its agreement for two years with MásMóvil to deploy FTTH in the country, and be responsible for fault repairing for €15 million a year.


