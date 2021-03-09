Report: Consumers want ‘green’ action from telcos

Consumers care what telecoms providers are doing to protect the environment and want them to take action on net zero in a post-pandemic world, according to the seventh annual Consumer Action Monitor (CAM) report by not-for-profit complaint handling body Ombudsman Services.

Among the findings:

A telecoms provider’s green credentials were most important to the youngest and oldest in society, with 66 per cent of both 17 to 24-year-olds and over-65s saying they were important.

Green credentials mattered more to women, with 64 per cent saying they were important compared to 58 per cent of men.

56 per cent of consumers felt their telecoms provider’s green credentials were important, compared to 65 per cent for energy suppliers.

44 per cent of consumers said telecoms providers must start to take the environmental protection agenda more seriously in the post-pandemic world.

At least 50 per cent of consumers in all social groups, from AB to DE, stated that a provider’s green credentials were important.

Matthew Vickers, chief executive at Ombudsman Services, described the findings as evidence of a widespread desire amongst consumers for “genuinely green” telecoms products and services. “Our report makes clear that many consumers are looking to their telecoms providers to do the right thing on sustainability and environmental protection.”

“In a post-pandemic world, there is an opportunity for companies in the sector to demonstrate their commitment to the green agenda and net zero.”

“With a growing number of telecoms providers making commitments on net zero, it’s important that consumers can trust the ‘green’ claims being made and that consumer protection is designed with this in mind. After all, a low-carbon economy will need to be a high trust economy.”

The 2020 CAM report also found that:

83 per cent of consumers say a well-handled complaint increases their loyalty to a company.

Complaints about products and services fell significantly in 2020, with consumers becoming more tolerant of poor service during lockdown.

Just 3 per cent of those surveyed knew that telecoms providers currently have eight weeks to resolve a complaint before it can be escalated to an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) provider or ombudsman.

Ombudsman Services, which handles unresolved complaints in the telecoms sector, surveyed more than 10,000 consumers during its research for the report.