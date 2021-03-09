Report: Consumers want ‘green’ action from telcos

Consumers care what telecoms providers are doing to protect the environment and want them to take action on net zero in a post-pandemic world, according to the seventh annual Consumer Action Monitor (CAM) report by not-for-profit complaint handling body Ombudsman Services.
Among the findings:
Matthew Vickers, chief executive at Ombudsman Services, described the findings as evidence of a widespread desire amongst consumers for “genuinely green” telecoms products and services. “Our report makes clear that many consumers are looking to their telecoms providers to do the right thing on sustainability and environmental protection.”
“In a post-pandemic world, there is an opportunity for companies in the sector to demonstrate their commitment to the green agenda and net zero.”
“With a growing number of telecoms providers making commitments on net zero, it’s important that consumers can trust the ‘green’ claims being made and that consumer protection is designed with this in mind. After all, a low-carbon economy will need to be a high trust economy.”
The 2020 CAM report also found that:
Ombudsman Services, which handles unresolved complaints in the telecoms sector, surveyed more than 10,000 consumers during its research for the report.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login