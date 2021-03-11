FUEL TV on SportsTribal TV

FUEL TV, the home of action sports, is now available on the SportsTribal TV platform. SportsTribal TV is afree sports streaming service that offers fans access to multiple 24/7 linear sports-themed streaming TV channels.

“The global agreement with SportsTribal is part of the brand’s expansion strategy,” stated Inês D’Alte, FUEL TV’s CMO. “The proximity with our final consumer allows us to get to know their consumption habits better and adapt our offer accordingly. Partnering with global services and platforms helps us reinforce our position together with our audience and as a benchmark channel in action sports.”

“I am delighted to welcome FUEL TV as one of our key launch partners.” Says Frank Bowe CEO & Founder of SportsTribal TV. “FUEL TV has identified early the massive opportunity and commercial benefit of streaming directly to their fans 24/7 on SportsTribal TV. I look forward to working with the team as we expand our global footprint to deliver premium live event, 24/7 linear and VoD content direct to the FUEL TV fan base for free around the world.”

Currently, SportsTribal is in beta and is only available in the UK but will be rolling out across Europe and all connected devices throughout 2021.