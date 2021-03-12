Spain: Movistar, Vodafone, Orange ally for 5G funds

Spain’s three largest telco operators -Movistar, Vodafone and Orange- have entered into an alliance to bid for the European financial aids to extend 4G and 5G to rural areas in the country.

The operators will submit a joint proposal to get the estimated €4.3 billion in public aids between 2021 and 2025 to deploy the 4G and 5G networks in rural areas, according to Expansión

The three telcos plan to divide the country into three areas in which each will operate in one particular area, giving access to third parties to reach their customers.