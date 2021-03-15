Virgin TV adds FITE

FITE, the global platform for sports and entertainment, is partnering with Virgin TV to make select PPV events available through Virgin TiVo, V6 and Virgin TV 360 devices in the UK.

Live shows from leading sports brands including All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Top Rank Boxing and PBC will be available to buy through Virgin TVs service starting with the National Wrestling Alliance: Back For The Attack on March 21st. The NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will appear, along with many more matches to be revealed soon.

Ben Halabi, FITE’s SVP International Business Development. said: “As part of our continued expansion in the UK, we’re delighted to be working with Virgin Media, offering their customers access to our premium live events.”

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, added: “We give our customers access to some of the most popular Pay-Per-View events from the world of sport and live entertainment and this new deal with FITE will expand our offering with an increased range of events to purchase.”