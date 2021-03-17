Channel 4, E4 launch on TikTok

Channel 4 has announced the launch of Channel 4 and E4 accounts on TikTok which will feature exclusive content from Hollyoaks, Made in Chelsea and Pete & Sam’s Reality News.

Additionally, clipped content from a range of other shows including Gogglebox, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Taskmaster, Celebs Go Dating and First Dates will also appear on TikTok.

Channel 4’s Leeds-based digital unit, 4Studio, will also publish 150+ videos in the first six months on TikTok, which will include a commitment to original content creation as part of #LearnonTikTok – TikTok’s initiative to create educational and informative video posts to inspire creative learning. Channel 4 will also be trialling commercial opportunities through branded content on the platform with TikTok’s support.

Head of 4Studio, Matt Risley, said: “Reaching and engaging young audiences is an integral part of our Future4 strategy and creating and commissioning content purely for TikTok will be a hugely valuable opportunity for us to do just that. We know there’s already a huge appetite for our programming on the platform, so launching Channel 4 and E4 channels is a great opportunity to super-serve audiences. We’re also excited about the commissioning of a series of platform-specific content strands to support the #LearnonTikTok initiative and can guarantee content that’s as surprising as it is educational and entertaining.”

Normanno Pisani, Head of UK Media Partnerships, TikTok, added: “Like TV, TikTok brings people, families and communities together with content that speaks to culture, trends and learning – it transcends location and age. It also presents a unique opportunity for the TV industry to be discovered and connect with target audiences, driving new kinds of engagement. It’s great to welcome a pioneering brand of the industry in Channel 4 to the platform, and we’re excited to support them to bring its incredible catalogue of new and evergreen content to our community on TikTok.”