Virgin Media: “Ofcom’s focus in the right place”

Virgin Media, like BT, has responded positively to Ofcom’s Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market Review (WFTMR).



Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media, commented: “This is a resounding sign of support and longer-term clarity from Ofcom for those rolling up their sleeves to build the nation’s next-generation digital infrastructure. As Britain looks towards bouncing back, it’s vital that the right environment exists to get more pounds pouring into the country – unlocking investment is crucial to turning broadband ambition into action.

“Ofcom’s focus is in the right place, and we urge the regulator to maintain this trajectory so that more of the country can benefit from competing gigabit networks that deliver long-lasting economic, societal and environmental benefits,” he added.