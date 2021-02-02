Ofcom: Virgin pay-TV, Vodafone broadband most complaints

Ofcom has published the latest league tables on the complaints it receives about the UK’s major broadband, pay-TV and mobile firms.

The quarterly report reveals the number of complaints made to Ofcom between July and September 2020, about firms that provide home broadband, pay-TV, landline telephone and pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV. Ofcom includes all providers with a market share over 1.5 per cent.

Vodafone was the most complained-about broadband provider. Half of all complaints about Vodafone were due to faults, service and provisioning issues. Sky attracted the fewest complaints among broadband providers.

Virgin Media remained the most complained-about pay-TV provider, with handling of complaints being the primary reason people complained. Sky continued to attract the fewest complaints among pay-TV providers.

Virgin Mobile was the most complained-about mobile provider – the main reasons customers complained to Ofcom being issues with switching and complaints handling. Tesco Mobile was the least complained-about pay-monthly mobile provider.nts.

Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protection Director, said: “Millions of people up and down the country are relying on their communications services to be able to work, learn and keep in touch with loved ones. So it’s vital companies continue to do everything they can to give customers the support they need – particularly those who may be vulnerable – and tackle any problems customers are experiencing.”

Home broadband complaints per 100,000 customers

Pay-TV complaints per 100,000 customers

Pay-monthly complaints per 100,000 customers