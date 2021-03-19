Extreme E on BT Sport

Electric race series Extreme E is set to air on BT Sport, beginning with live coverage on BT Sport 1 of the Desert X Prix from AlUla, Saudi Arabia in just over 2 weeks. BT Sport will air all five of this year’s X Prixs live in-full as well as the championship’s race highlights on-demand.

In addition to the live action, BT Sport viewers will also be able to access Extreme E’s Magazine show – a behind-the-scenes look at the people and science surrounding the ‘sport for purpose’ series.

Extreme E joins BT Sport’s wider motorsport line up which includes Moto GP, FIM Speedway, WRC and DTM.

A line-up of champion drivers, including Jenson Button, Jamie Chadwick, Molly Taylor, and Carlos Sainz Snr., are set to compete in Extreme E’s first ever race when the series kicks off in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on April 3rd. The rules of this motorsport state that each team will field one female and one male driver in identical 550-bhp electric SUVs – known as ODYSSEY 21’s – which will ensure a completely level playing field amongst competitors.



Simon Green, Head of BT Sport, said: “Sports broadcasting, like every industry, has a part to play in climate change and our coverage of Extreme E will be a constructive step in highlighting positive environmental messages to our customers. I know how important this is as part of BT’s ongoing efforts to become a net zero carbon business by 2045 and for BT Sport to become one of the greenest broadcasters in the UK.”

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “Today’s broadcast agreement with BT Sport marks another major coup for Extreme E. Apart from allowing us to bring our thrilling electric race format to even more sports fans in the UK and Ireland, BT Sport provides us with an invaluable platform to share the wider environmental and equality message behind the championship. Although the domestic uptake of electric vehicles is increasing, there is still work to be done to showcase the potential of EV technology. By focusing on the environment through sustainable motorsport, Extreme E hopes to encourage fans to make changes to reduce carbon emissions and slow down the climate emergency.”