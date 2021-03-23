Data: 1.8m watch Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max

DC Comics fans finally got to see the long-anticipated Zack Snyder Cut of the Justice League movie last week, just as Marvel fans got their latest instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+.



The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would appear to be another big hit for Disney+, with 1.7 million US households tuning in over the premier weekend, according to Samba TV. This is slightly more than the 1.6 million US households that watched WandaVision on its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, 1.8 million US households watched at least 5 minutes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max over the weekend, according to Samba TV.

In the UK, the 4 hour cut of the movie is available to watch through Sky and Now.